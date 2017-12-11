Man flees with cash after armed robbery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man flees with cash after armed robbery

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the Crown Chicken on Jeff Davis Highway on Monday evening. 

Police say the man pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money around 6 p.m. The cashier then gave the suspect money from the register. 

The suspect fled on foot toward Jeff Davis Highway. Crown Chicken is at 3202 Jefferson Davis Highway. 

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

