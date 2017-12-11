Rosters announced for 'Big River Rivalry' game

This year's "Big River Rivalry" game will be at Randolph-Macon College at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.
Here's a look at the North roster:
The South team's roster is:
The game will benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Shareka and Shameka McNeill are freshman on the Virginia Union women's basketball team. They've always been teammates, and have relied on each other during their adjustment to college, both on and off the court.More >>
Highland Springs jumped out to a 33-0 lead and never looked back, topping Tuscarora, 40-20, to win the Class 5 state championship. It marks the Springers' third consecutive state crown.More >>
Hopewell jumped out to a 20-0 lead and held off a charging Heritage team to claim the Class 3 state title with a 20-14 win. It's the Blue Devils' first crown since 2003.More >>
Hopewell captured its first state championship since 2003, holding off Heritage for a 20-14 win.More >>
