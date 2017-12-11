Tri-cities youth football team finishes 3rd in championship

Last month, NBC12 viewers came forward to help send the Tri-City Flames football team to a competition in Florida.

And last week, that team came in third place in the competition.

"Everyone here is like family,” said 13-year-old .Kevin Williams, who believes joining the Tri-City Flames was one of the best decisions he's made.

Within days of the NBC12 report, the team was able to raise $6,000 to go to Florida.

"I was thankful that we actually made it to Florida and we could go now because people helped us out to go,” 8th grader Tarique Granderson said before the trip.

