School puts a new twist on Mariah Carey's Christmas classic

A Richmond school teacher has put a new twist on Mariah Carey's Christmas classic "All I Want for Christmas" by swapping out "Is You" for "Is Glue."

"The basic school supplies that are typically provided by the students are in short supply," writes Juliane Codd Toce of Binford Middle School on GoFundMe. "Many of our students lack the funding to provide supplies or lack the transportation to get what they need."

To bring awareness to the school's needs, Toce created a video of "All I Want for Christmas Is Glue" and posted it to YouTube on Monday:

"Our students spend a lot of time thinking about things only adults should worry about," she wrote. "Such as, will my phone be cut off, where is dinner coming from, how am I going to get to school if the car is broken, why was the electricity turned off, where am I sleeping tonight."

She says as little as $500 will go a long way to restocking the school's supplies.

"We make our own way of studying," she said. "This requires a lot of glue! And paper! And notebooks! And scissors! I'm truly talking the basics."

