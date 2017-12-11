School puts a new twist on Mariah Carey's Christmas classic

As winter break draws closer, students at Richmond Public Schools are spreading holiday cheer at City Hall this week.More >>
As winter break draws closer, students at Richmond Public Schools are spreading holiday cheer at City Hall this week.More >>
Richmond City Council rejected a motion on Monday that could have led the city to take down its Confederate monuments.More >>
Richmond City Council rejected a motion on Monday that could have led the city to take down its Confederate monuments.More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.More >>
Students who attend Greenwood Elementary School in Henrico will be dismissed early on Monday due to water found in several hallways and classrooms.More >>
Students who attend Greenwood Elementary School in Henrico will be dismissed early on Monday due to water found in several hallways and classrooms.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.More >>
Rudy Torres says his dog Jack went missing nearly 6 months ago after digging out of his yard. “My kids didn’t even want to celebrate Christmas, that’s how distraught they were,” Torres said.More >>
Rudy Torres says his dog Jack went missing nearly 6 months ago after digging out of his yard. “My kids didn’t even want to celebrate Christmas, that’s how distraught they were,” Torres said.More >>