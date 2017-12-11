McAuliffe vows $76M to fight opioids, improve mental health treatment

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Monday that his 2019-2020 budget includes $76 million to combat the opioid epidemic and improve behavioral health treatment.
"During my term as governor, our team has worked hard to make Virginia a leader in fighting the opioid epidemic that is raging in communities across Virginia and the entire country,” he said in a press release. “I have also worked to bring our behavioral health services into the 21st century by investing in more community-based services, while still recognizing the need for bed space in state facilities. Addiction and mental illness are diseases, not moral failings."
The breakdown of the budget proposal for opioids:
Replace grant funds for medication-assisted treatment with general funds: $10 million
Support Permanent Supportive Housing for pregnant women with substance abuse disorder: $2.5 million
Provide funding to expand drug courts: $800,000
Establish residential opioid treatment programs for offenders: $877,872
Increase probation and parole officers: $2.3 million
Six additional controlled substances forensic scientist positions and overtime funding for existing scientists: $1.3 million
Provide nongeneral funds and two positions for drug court evaluation and monitoring: $350,642
The breakdown for mental health totals $57.8 million:
Expand supportive housing for adults with serious mental illness: $4.6 million
Support needed community services as a result of mental health facility census: $4.8 million
Provides funds to implement Primary Care Screening services: $11.2 million
Provides funds to implement same-day access at Community Service Boards: $11.8 million
Complete Implementation of Same Day Access-STEP VA (DMAS): $6.4 million
Funding for DAP for approximately 80-90 individuals: $6.9 million
Funds the costs of positions and the needed non-personnel resources: $5.6 million
Provides funds to Catawba and Piedmont Geriatric hospitals to offset the loss of Medicaid Disproportionate Share payments: $2.2 million
Establish specialized programs for counseling veterans: $447,900
Expand mental health court dockets: $1 million
Funds programs and additional personnel to treat seriously mentally ill offenders in secure setting: $2.9 million
