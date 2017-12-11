Charlottesville rejects request from Unite the Right organizer

The city of Charlottesville has denied a permit request from Jason Kessler, the organizer of this past summer's Unite the Right rally.

Kessler wanted to hold a rally in Emancipation Park on the one-year anniversary of the deadly rally.

In August 2017, Heather Heyer was killed during the protests when a car plowed through a group of people, and two Virginia State Police personnel died in a helicopter crash while heading to Charlottesville.

In his new request, Kessler vowed the second event would be peaceful as attendees would "rally against government civil rights abuse and failure to follow security plans for political dissidents."

Kessler called Monday's decision "bogus" in a Tweet.

"The rationale they give for denying it almost makes it seem like they want me to win," he wrote. "See you guys in court!"

Kessler says the rally will still happen Aug. 11-12, 2018.

In November, a report showed that the city of Charlottesville make numerous mistakes this past August, but the state isn’t "pointing fingers" at the city.

The review says the state - which includes the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police - was prepared but underutilized by Charlottesville.

