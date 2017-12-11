20 storage units damaged in 2-alarm fire

Chesterfield firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a storage facility on Monday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS officials said the blaze broke out on Blest Lane, which is near Route 10 and just north of Route 288, around 4:30 p.m.

There's currently no information on what caused the blaze, which impacted 20 units at the Vigilant Store facility in Chester. There's also no information on how much damage the fire caused.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

