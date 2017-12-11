3 people shot in less than 5 hours in Petersburg

The Petersburg Police Department says three people were shot Sunday night and early Monday, just a day after a juvenile and adult were shot.

The most recent shootings were between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 1:07 a.m. Monday, police said.

In one incident, an adult was shot in the neck. Police did not say where this shooting occurred.

In the second shooting, a juvenile was shot at Wilcox Street and West Street at 8:36 p.m.

In the third shooting, a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at 1:07 a.m. That victim says the incident happened on Rome Street.

Police say the second and third shooting may be related, but no suspects have been named.

All of the shootings remain under investigation.

