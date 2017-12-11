Students kick off week of caroling at City Hall - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Students kick off week of caroling at City Hall

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Students kicked off a week of caroling on Monday. (Source: Richmond Public Schools) Students kicked off a week of caroling on Monday. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

As winter break draws closer, students at Richmond Public Schools are spreading holiday cheer at City Hall this week. 

Students from several schools throughout the city will be performing at least twice a day through Friday. 

The festivities kicked off Monday with students from Thomas Jefferson High School and Mary Munford Elementary School performing. 

Here's the schedule for the rest of the week: 

Tuesday
11 a.m. - Broad Rock Elementary
11:30 a.m. - Boushall Middle
Noon - George Wythe High

Wednesday
11 a.m. - Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary
11:30 a.m. - Franklin Military Academy
Noon - Miles Jones Elementary

Thursday
11 a.m. - John B. Cary Elementary
11:30 a.m. - Armstrong High 

Friday
11 a.m. - Huguenot High 
11:30 a.m. - Elkhardt-Thompson Middle

