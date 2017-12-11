Students kick off week of caroling at City Hall

Students kicked off a week of caroling on Monday. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)

As winter break draws closer, students at Richmond Public Schools are spreading holiday cheer at City Hall this week.

Students from several schools throughout the city will be performing at least twice a day through Friday.

The festivities kicked off Monday with students from Thomas Jefferson High School and Mary Munford Elementary School performing.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the week:

Tuesday

11 a.m. - Broad Rock Elementary

11:30 a.m. - Boushall Middle

Noon - George Wythe High

Wednesday

11 a.m. - Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary

11:30 a.m. - Franklin Military Academy

Noon - Miles Jones Elementary

Thursday

11 a.m. - John B. Cary Elementary

11:30 a.m. - Armstrong High

Friday

11 a.m. - Huguenot High

11:30 a.m. - Elkhardt-Thompson Middle

