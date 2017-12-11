New data: 61 percent of couples fight about money during holidays

The holidays are a wonderful time of year in many respects, but they can also be stressful. One of the main sources of stress right now is money.

New data from Affirm finds that 61 percent of consumers admit they fight a lot about money this time of year. In fact, other research has found money disagreements are one of the best predictors of divorce.

We also know divorces spike right after the holidays, right about the time all of those credit card bills arrive.

However, you can keep the fights to a minimum, with some planning together.

Before you buy a single gift, sit down with your spouse and make sure you agree on who you're buying for this year. Then, figure how much you are going to spend.

While that discussion may get a little sticky, agreeing ahead of time and sticking to that list should eliminate disagreements later on.

Using an app like Santa's Bag makes that list portable, and the app helps you track your spending, too.

Also, make sure you talk about how much you'll spend on each other. Setting a price limit could help you avoid both debt and hurt feelings.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12