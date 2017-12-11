Man in hospital after struck by train on Brook Road

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the Crown Chicken on Jeff Davis Highway on Monday evening.More >>
Richmond City Council is discussing the future of Confederate monuments at its meeting on Monday night.More >>
"The basic school supplies that are typically provided by the students are in short supply," writes Juliane Codd Toce of Binford Middle School.More >>
Family and friends say Hilmar Lopez was a husband and father of three and an active member of the Richmond Evangelistic Center.More >>
Governor McAuliffe signed an order to address the state's teacher shortage. He also announced a series of budget actions, which include investing in recruiting new teachers and keeping current teachers.More >>
