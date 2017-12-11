Man in hospital after struck by train on Brook Road - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man in hospital after struck by train on Brook Road

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A man is in the hospital after he was struck by a train on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened on Brook Road, near Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond's Northside.

The man suffered minor injuries, according to Richmond police.

