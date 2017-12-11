Reams Road in Chesterfield closed due to downed power lines - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Reams Road in Chesterfield closed due to downed power lines

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Reams Road in Chesterfield is closed between Marbleridge Road and Atkins Road due to downed power lines.

VDOT is recommending drivers to use the posted detour until further notice.

