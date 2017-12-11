Mechanic killed at work remembered for dedication to family

An auto mechanic died while working on Monday morning, according to Richmond police.

"I'm sad to see somebody lost his life right before Christmas," said business owner Tony Johnson.

Family members have identified him as Hilmar Lopez. Family and friends say Lopez was a husband and father of three and an active member of the Richmond Evangelistic Center.

"He has a wonderful family, very kind, very polite, he bought tires from my shop about a week ago," said Johnson.

Richmond police say around 11:15 a.m., a call came from an auto shop in the 5200 block of Hull Street that a truck had fallen off a lift, hitting a man on the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson, who owns Tony's Auto Repair and Sales next door to Lopez's business, says learning what happened to the auto-mechanic is the worst fear for business owners."

"My heart is with his family. We are very sad," said Johnson.

On Monday morning, family, friends, and church family gathered for a moment of prayer, standing by each other in a difficult time. Loved ones says Lopez was was dedicated to his family, and loved to fish and take them on camping trips.

"Hilmar was a wonderful man. Dedicated to God and his family. Such a hard working individual. He didn't deserve this," a loved one wrote to NBC12.

Richmond police and fire departments continue to investigate the accident.

