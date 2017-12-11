Police: Mechanic killed at work on Monday

An auto mechanic died while working on Monday morning, according to Richmond police.More >>
A man is in the hospital after he was struck by a train on Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Richmond's Carver neighborhood, near VCU's Monroe Park campus.More >>
Governor McAuliffe signed an order to address the state's teacher shortage. He also announced a series of budget actions, which include investing in recruiting new teachers and keeping current teachers.More >>
Richmond City Council will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the fate of the Confederate monuments the city owns.More >>
