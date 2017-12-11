Police: Mechanic killed at work on Monday

An auto mechanic died while working on Monday morning, according to Richmond police.

Family members have identified him as Hilmar Lopez. Family and friends say Lopez was a husband and father of two and an active member of the Richmond Evangelistic Center.

Richmond police say around 11:15 a.m., a call came from an auto shop in the 5200 block of Hull Street that a truck had fallen off a lift, hitting a man on the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police and fire are still on scene investigating.

