Woman injured in Richmond shooting

A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Richmond's Carver neighborhood, near VCU's Monroe Park campus.

Officers received a call to the 400 block of Gilmer Street around 11:37 a.m.

VCU police also sent out an alert to warn students and staff.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital.

