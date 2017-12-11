Families picks up thousands of toys, clothes from Salvation Army

You could feel the Christmas spirit at the Salvation Army Distribution Center on Monday as hundreds of families collected toys and clothing for the holiday season.

It was all through the Salvation Army Christmas distribution and Angel Tree program.

Renee Jackson shopped for her three boys - it was her second year picking up Christmas presents through the Salvation Army program.

"I love this place, it's good,” Jackson said. "Just for the extra help. Sometimes bills get in the way and stuff like that and you can't always get them everything they need, so this place paves the way for you to get a little extra stuff for the kids who need it."

The Salvation Army has collected for over 5,000 children in the Richmond region. Those children will receive things such as coats, clothing, stockings, toys and some will even get a bike.

"Really the idea was to allow families not to worry about the stresses to financially provide and to go out and purchase clothing and toys for their children that would put them further behind in paying their bills perhaps," said Donald Dohmann, area commander for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army isn't just collecting items like toys and clothes for children, they also collected items for senior citizens in the area.

“We have about 800 of those that will be receiving gifts come Thursday,” Dohmann said.

The distribution will go from through Thursday, Dec. 14 at at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike.

