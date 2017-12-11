Powhatan community rallies for family of fallen special agent

The Powhatan community is rallying together to ensure the family of fallen Special Agent Michael Walter has a Merry Christmas.

The Facebook group "Be Like Mike" has been working for weeks to get presents for his children. They call it "A Winter Walter-Land".

Walter was shot and killed in Mosby Court back in May. Dozens of people dropped by the Powhatan Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday.

The community was also invited to decorate cookies, ornaments, and wreaths for families of other fallen officers.

