New trials set for mother, daughter accused of killing Henrico teen

New trials have been set for the mother and daughter accused of killing a 19-year-old.

Denise Gay and her daughter LaToya Gay are accused of suffocating 19-year-old Martre Coles, and then discarding his body in a plastic storage bin, left near South Laburnum Avenue, back in March. He had been reported missing since March 12.

On Friday, two were found guilty of "conspiracy to commit murder," but the jury remained deadlocked on the murder charge.

The new trial for Denise Gay has been set for March 19, while the new trial for LaToya Gay has been set for April 9.

