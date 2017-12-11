Greenwood ES students to be dismissed early due to water found in hallways, classrooms

Students who attend Greenwood Elementary School in Henrico were dismissed early on Monday due to water found in at least two hallways and several classrooms.

"This morning, after the buses were already on the roads, we discovered about a quarter-inch of water throughout the upstairs hallways, including the majority of the upstairs classrooms," said Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks. "Water is also being seen in the downstairs hallway, but not impacting the main entrance."

School officials say a running faucet that had a stopper in it caused the water to overflow. Henrico Schools is working to determine how long the water was left on.

Students were dismissed at 10:15 a.m. Cleanup continued throughout the day.

The school will be open on Tuesday, and school leaders are looking for other areas within the building for the classrooms that were significantly impacted by the water.

