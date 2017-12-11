350 sets of children's Christmas pajamas recalled

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

A clothing company is recalling about 350 sets of children's Christmas pajamas for a possible burn risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the "One Stop Shop" brand pajamas do not meet federal flammability standards, so children who wear them are at risk for burn injuries.

The recall involves 100 percent cotton, two-piece, long sleeve PJ sets. They were sold in three different styles, Santa Claus, elf, and reindeer.

Call "One Stop Shop" at 888-884-7202 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email onestopshoplcc1001@outlook.com.

