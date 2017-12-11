350 sets of children's Christmas pajamas recalled

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...More >>
APNewsBreak: The Pentagon says that transgender individuals will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, bowing to growing legal pressure despite staunch opposition from President Donald Trump.More >>
An auto mechanic died while working on Monday morning, according to Richmond police.More >>
Students who attend Greenwood Elementary School in Henrico will be dismissed early on Monday due to water found in several hallways and classrooms.More >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.More >>
A video of a young man speaking out against those who bullied him has gone viral, and he is now gaining national support for taking a stand.More >>
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.More >>
