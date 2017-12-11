Roads clear of snow for Monday commute

The majority of the roads around town are going to be very easy to drive on Monday.

A lot of the snow on the shoulders and turn lanes are gone.

All of the interstates are clear, but drivers should watch out for some patchy areas of black ice on the roads, especially bridges.

Drivers should also wipe off the chunk of snow on top of their cars because that could fly off and hit another car in traffic.

