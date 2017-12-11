Police look for suspects in three separate robberies

Police need the public's help to track down suspects in three separate robberies that happened in Petersburg, Chesterfield, and Richmond.

Petersburg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Sean Wallace, also known as Sean Johnson.

Officers say he used Facebook to lure someone to the Flagship Inn on Crater Road to rob them. This happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday. A second suspect by the name of Melissa Chatham is already in custody.

In Chesterfield, police are looking for two suspects. Police say the two suspects robbed someone at gunpoint in the bathroom of the Chester Road Food Lion before taking off in the red four-door sedan.

In Richmond, a man walked into a Southside Dollar General and robbed a cashier at gunpoint. This happened at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday at the store on Hull Street, near Bainbridge Street. People were shopping at the time.

Police say no shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12