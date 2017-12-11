City council to meet to discuss future of Confederate monuments

Richmond City Council will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the fate of the Confederate monuments the city owns.

There are also several monuments, like the Robert E Lee statue, that the city does not own. The hope for some on the city council is that the General Assembly of Virginia will grant them the authority to ask for the removal of the statues on Monument Avenue.

On Saturday, a small Tennessee-based, pro-Confederate group returned to the Lee Monument to protest the statues' removal. However, those protesters were actually outnumbered by counter-protesters.

The last time the mayor's Monument Avenue commission met to discuss this topic was back in November.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m.

