City Council rejects proposal to ask state to remove Confederate statues

Richmond City Council rejected a motion on Monday that could have led the city to take down its Confederate monuments.

The vote failed 6-2 after council heard from numerous residents who both supported the monuments and those who want to see them go.

Right now, state and city law protect the monuments. Councilman Mike Jones wanted to ask the General Assembly to change those laws so the city could do what it wants with the monuments.

Some city leaders say now is not the time.

"People from many different backgrounds have many different perspectives on this that we haven't heard from and the work of that commission must continue," said Kim Gray, Richmond City Council.

Some council members wanted to wait on voting until the Monument Avenue Commission came back with recommendations on the future of Monument Avenue.

That commission was formed this past summer by Mayor Levar Stoney, who has also said that the removal of the monuments should be considered.

At its last meeting, the commission said most people want the monuments to stay, with caveats.

If it had passed on Monday, the resolution would have asked the state for the authority for the city to remove the monuments.

#RVAcouncil blazing out of the gates. Council fast tracks confederate monument resolution to top of meeting, discussing now. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 12, 2017

If resolution passes, Council will ask VA General Assembly for authority to remove confederate monuments. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 12, 2017

Council opening up public comment on this resolution; 30 min limit for each side, 3 min per person. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 12, 2017

Both sides of the debate took up the allotted time during Monday's meeting:

Opposition: monument removal is not the wish of Monument Avenue residents, Charlottesville chaos would happen here if they’re removed. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 12, 2017

Opposition: no good reason to take monuments down, also concern about cost. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 12, 2017

Opposition: “black people aren’t a one track people, we have different viewpoints. (As a POC,) I have a different view of the monuments, they give me a chance to research history.” — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 12, 2017

Support: this is about starting the dialogue, this is fair. There shouldn’t be hostility, this is due process. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 12, 2017

Support: I believe there is no way to contextualize those monuments, they’re up on a pedestal. There should be a discussion but we don’t need monuments to remind us about history. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 12, 2017

Support: you build a statue to honor a person, you take that statue down when you no longer find that person honorable. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) December 12, 2017

