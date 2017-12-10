Animals in massive hoarding case are getting a new life

Animals at the center of one of the state's largest animal hoarding cases in Louisa, are getting a new life in RVA.

Earlier this month, 70-year-old Clara Collie reached an agreement with the court after hundreds of animals were discovered in poor conditions at a farm on West Old Mountain Road on Nov. 29.

The Richmond Wildlife Center is taking in the ducks, geese, turkeys, rabbits, chickens, quails and guinea pigs, from the farm in Louisa County.

None of the animals are up for adoption just yet because they need to be quarantined for a few weeks. However, many will take longer than that to return to good health.

Folks at the wildlife center say they need your help to get the animals back in good health.

“This is a lot of animals at once and the majority of them are going to need some form of medication,” said Melissa Stanley, Director of the Richmond Wildlife Center. "We're definitely going to need supplies, monetary support and volunteers."

Collie, after facing five misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for more than 500 animals that were rescued from her property, will serve no jail time. She was given two years of probation and also sentenced to 500 hours of community service, instead of paying restitution of $7,500. She was also told to pay $186 in court costs.

Find more information on helping the Richmond Wildlife Center take care of all of these animals here.

