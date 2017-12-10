Highland Springs rolls past Tuscarora for third consecutive state championship

Highland Springs jumped out to a 33-0 lead and never looked back, topping Tuscarora, 40-20, to win the Class 5 state championship. It marks the Springers' third consecutive state crown.More >>
Hopewell jumped out to a 20-0 lead and held off a charging Heritage team to claim the Class 3 state title with a 20-14 win. It's the Blue Devils' first crown since 2003.
Hopewell's last title came in 2003, and this year's squad overcame a three game losing streak at the end of the regular season, made the state championship game after falling in the state semifinal in each of the last two years, and has outscored playoff opponents 134-39 in four games. 13-1 Heritage stands in the way on Saturday at William & Mary.
