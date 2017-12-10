Highland Springs rolls past Tuscarora for third consecutive state championship

Highland Springs jumped out to a 33-0 lead and never looked back, topping Tuscarora, 40-20, to win the Class 5 state championship. It marks the Springers' third consecutive state crown.

Loren Johnson's defense set the tone from the get-go, forcing a turnover on downs on the first series of the game. The offense immediately turned around and turned it into points, as D'Vonte Waller found Billy Kemp for a quick touchdown, giving Highland Springs the 7-0 lead.

The Springers would find more offense in the second quarter. Waller connected with Robert Jones, who completed a 19 yard catch and run for another score, and after Kemp punt return, Dre'Shaun Taylor found the endzone to give Highland Springs a 20-0 advantage. The Springers would get the ball back, and Rayquan Smith would add a 19-yard touchdown run to make it 27-0, and Sy're McKeiver would score shortly thereafter, extending the advantage to 33-0. It would be 33-6 at halftime.

Tuscarora's late second quarter touchdown would be part of a 20-0 spurt that extended to the early part of the third quarter, trimming the Springer lead to 33-20, but Smith would cap off the scoring in the third with another touchdown run.

Highland Springs ends the season on a 14-game winning streak and is just the eight program in VHSL history to win three consecutive state titles.

