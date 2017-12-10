Virginia lawmaker criticized for detention center work

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A Latino lawmaker in Virginia is being criticized for his work for an immigration detention center.

Del. Alfonso Lopez is a Democrat who has represented a South Arlington district with a significant Hispanic population since 2012.

The Washington Post reports that Latino activists are demanding that he apologize and be stripped of his leadership position in the General Assembly because of his work for Immigration Centers of America, which operates a detection center in Farmville.

According to Lopez's financial disclosure reports, he was paid more than $5,000 in 2014 and more than $10,000 a year in 2015 and 2016 by ICA.

Lopez, a U.S.-born son of a Venezuelan immigrant, said in a statement that he is proud of his heritage and is "open, honest and a fierce advocate" for his community.

