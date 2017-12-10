Virginia missionary in custody on charges he abused Haitian boys

BALTIMORE (AP) - Federal authorities have arrested a Christian missionary who allegedly told a counselor in Virginia and investigators that he had sexual contact with boys in Haiti.

An affidavit says James Arbaugh, formerly of the northern Virginia town of Stuarts Draft, took advantage of Haiti's extensive poverty to abuse the youngsters.

Arbaugh lived in Haiti for at least a decade and describes himself on a blog as a missionary with a group called "Walking Together for Christ."

The affidavit filed in Virginia by a special agent with Homeland Security Investigation says the counselor reported Arbaugh to authorities. The affidavit accuses the missionary of "grooming" or having sexual contact including oral sex with at least 21 boys.

It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

