Alcohol believed to be factor in triple-deadly crash that killed Chesterfield man

A Chesterfield man was killed in a triple-deadly crash in Sussex County early Sunday morning, according to WAVY.

State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya says Christy Allen, 30, of Emporia was heading east on Route 460 when she crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on. The vehicle hit then crashed into a third.

Allen and her passenger, Roquisha Shonta Broady, 28, of Emporia, both died in the crash.

The passenger in the car hit head-on, Dequincy Jackson, 25, of Chesterfield, also died at the scene. Police told WAVY he was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of that vehicle survived, but has major injuries.

WAVY reports the driver of the third vehicle only had minor injuries.

According to police, both Allen and Broady were also not wearing seat belts at the time. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

