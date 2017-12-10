Thousands of generators recalled due to fire hazard

Thousands of generators are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

The recall includes about 4,500 Westinghouse portable generators. The models include the "Westinghouse I-Gen 2500" and the "I-Pro 2500," sold for about $600.

They were sold online by Amazon, Walmart and others from June 2017 through October 2017.

Owners are being asked to stop using the generators immediately, because they can overheat and start a fire.

Read more about the recall here. If you have one of the generators, call 804-944-3571 or report it online here.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12