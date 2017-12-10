Two juveniles arrested in series of car break-ins

People in a Chesterfield neighborhood were asked to double check their cars Sunday morning after a series of break-ins.

According to police, two juveniles were arrested, connected to at least 18 car thefts in Ashton Woods off White Picket Lane, near Salem Church Road.

According to police, the thieves stole everything from cash to medications and sunglasses.

Police used a K-9 to assist in the investigation.

Any other potential victims are asked to call 804-748-1251.

Chesterfield PD have 2 juveniles in custody for a series of larceny from auto in the Ashton Woods subdivision at 12:38 am (White Picket Lane). Canine assisted. Officers identified 6 victims. Call 804-748-1251 if you discover property missing. @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/8sZ7sCPQhA — Lt. Don Story (@ChesterfieldPD_) December 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12