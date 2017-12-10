Two juveniles arrested in series of car break-ins - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Two juveniles arrested in series of car break-ins

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

People in a Chesterfield neighborhood were asked to double check their cars Sunday morning after a series of break-ins.

According to police, two juveniles were arrested, connected to at least 18 car thefts in Ashton Woods off White Picket Lane, near Salem Church Road.

According to police, the thieves stole everything from cash to medications and sunglasses.

Police used a K-9 to assist in the investigation.

Any other potential victims are asked to call 804-748-1251.

