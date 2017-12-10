Two juveniles arrested in series of car break-ins

Snow knocked out power to thousands of Dominion Energy customers late Friday and early Saturday morning.More >>
Thousands of generators are being recalled due to a fire hazard.More >>
A coalition of environmental groups has filed a federal lawsuit to try to block a natural gas pipeline planned for southwestern Virginia.More >>
One person is dead after a crash in Chesterfield County Saturday night.More >>
People in a Chesterfield neighborhood were asked to double check their cars Sunday morning after a series of break-ins.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco wrote in a letter to The Advocate on Sunday that is figthing for life in a battle against cancer and she also thanked her fellow Louisiana.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
A woman is in custody after police say she left a juvenile in a cold vehicle for over two hours while she played bingo on the day of snowfall in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
