13-year-old shot in Petersburg, sources say

Sources say a 13-year-old was shot Saturday evening, just south of the Petersburg National Battlefield

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

The source says the teen was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.

So far, police have not released any information on what happened or if there are any suspects.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12