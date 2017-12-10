One person killed in Chesterfield crash

One person is dead after a crash in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

Police say it happened around 9:20 pm. In the 1600 block of Meadowville Road.

The driver was going east to Meadowville when they ran off the road into a wooded area. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Traffic Safety Section at 804-748-1785.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12