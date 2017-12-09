Snow isn't stopping holiday shoppers

The winter weather didn’t stop holiday shoppers across the Richmond area.

A steady stream of shoppers was spotted Saturday afternoon at Chesterfield Towne Center.

“I got a husband in the car,” said Melissa Cooper. “If I get stuck, he can pull me out.”

While some businesses shut down due to the weather, that wasn’t the case at most places.

“I’m out shopping for the kids,” said Keith Chisolm. “Getting a few things for Christmas.”

The wet roads didn’t keep Keith indoors!

"I know VDOT does a good job, as far as getting out here and making the roads happen between them and the county, so I feel safe,” he said.

The National Retail Federation predicts retail sales this month will increase by up to 4 percent from this time last year.

"It seems like a lot of folk out there,” said Chisolm. “I was telling one of the cashiers at Walmart it feels like Black Friday all over again."

The retail group says Black Friday was the busiest day for retail shopping. But let's face it, we’re 16 days from Christmas, so stores will continue to see heavy foot traffic.

And remember, during the holidays, many malls extend their hours. On Sunday, Chesterfield Towne Center will stay open until 7 p.m. - it usually closes at 6.

