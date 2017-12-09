Counter protesters outnumber pro-Confederate group on Monument Avenue

A small Tennessee-based, pro-Confederate group returned to the Lee Monument in Richmond Saturday.

Less than a dozen people showed up to Monument Avenue to protest potential removals of the statues.

The protesters were outnumbered by counter protesters, holding “love all” signs and handing out paper roses.

Crowd cheers for idea to remove Confederate monuments in Richmond

There was a heavy police presence in the area, but the roads remained open as usual on Saturday.

“We knew they were coming, the protesters coming,” said Chief Alfred Durham. “So we planned, and we’re out here to ensure folks’ safety as it relates to their first amendment assembly right.”

Police said there was no need to shut down traffic during this latest round of protests because the group was so small.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12