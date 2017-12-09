'Mexico Restaurant' damaged by fire in Hanover

A Mexican restaurant in Hanover County was damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 7100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 9 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the entire building.

Westbound lanes of 360 were closed while firefighters put out the flames and dealt with heavy smoke. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

HANOVER Fire-EMS: CAD:WB LANES OF 360 CLOSED DUE TO STRUCTURE FIRE. — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) December 9, 2017

No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes.

The restaurant will be closed until Tuesday following the fire.

