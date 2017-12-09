Garage fire closes road Saturday morning - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Garage fire closes road Saturday morning

(Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A Chesterfield County road was closed Saturday morning due to a house fire. 

The fire started at 8:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Mt. Herman Road. 

When firefighters arrived, a detached garage was fully engulfed. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

