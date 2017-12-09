Heavy snow knocks out power to thousands

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Parts of Central Virginia could see up to 4 inches of snow through Saturday.More >>
The winter weather didn’t stop holiday shoppers across the Richmond area.More >>
Snow knocked out power to thousands of Dominion Energy customers late Friday and early Saturday morning.More >>
A Mexican restaurant in Hanover County was damaged by fire early Saturday morning.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
