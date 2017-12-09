Heavy snow knocks out power to thousands

Snow knocked out power to thousands of Dominion Energy customers late Friday and early Saturday morning.

At one point, more than 13,000 customers were without power.

As of 5 p.m., more than 10,000 customers were without power, with the majority in the city of Richmond (2,225) and the counties of Chesterfield (1,570), Henrico (2,727) and Hanover (1,158).

Central Virginia is expected to see an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow on Saturday.

