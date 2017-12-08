Virginia State Police search for missing endangered teen

Virginia State Police are searching for a teenage girl from Essex County believed to be in danger.

Officials say Elise Kristine Wenig was last seen at Essex High School. The 14-year-old is 5'1" with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a long, black coat, a black Adidas hoodie, jeans and black sneakers. She wears pink glasses and has a nose ring.

Elise may be with 34-year-old Jennifer Sherman-Wenig. Jennifer has green eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Essex County Sheriff's Office at 804-443-3347 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453

