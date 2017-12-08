Missing Essex teen located - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Essex teen located

ESSEX, VA (WWBT) -

A missing 14-year-old girl from Essex has been found. 

An alert had been issued over the weekend for Elise Kristine Wenig, who at one point was believed to be in danger. 

Virginia State Police said Monday night that Wenig had been located and called off the missing person alert. 

