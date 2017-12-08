VSP respond to 279+ crashes; no serious injuries reported

Police officers across the Richmond region are urging people to slow down if they decide to drive in the snow.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police say troopers responded to 279 crashes within 21 counties and four cities. There have been no deaths, according to VSP. There is mostly property damage and any injuries have been minor.

Those crashes included a tractor-trailer that overturned on I-295 near Route 60 that was carrying seven vehicles.

Chesterfield Police officers also worked overtime on Friday night, responding to more than 20 crashes according to posts on social media.

"It's pretty rough," said Nick Garrett who stopped at the Wawa on Midlothian Turnpike to get the snow off of his car. "I saw one accident, somebody ran into a pole so just really weird. It's the first snow of the year so it's going to be really bad."

"After going over the James River was a little tough but going careful it's okay," said Deborah Pearson who was on her way home.

Meanwhile, VDOT has crews working 12-hour shifts.

Forty dump trucks are also heading out and they'll start plowing if two inches accumulates.

Police are urging people to stay home if they can, if not just slow down, don't drive distracted and leave plenty of room between your car and the car in front of you.

Rt288 North 1mile south of Rt10. I’m just trying to go home. Plz drive safe. Thx to all our officers who just worked 14-15 hr day and will be back at 0600hrs. pic.twitter.com/vbTya8AKuF — Lieutenant Cimbal (@LtCimbal046) December 9, 2017

