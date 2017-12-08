Suspect charged with murder after fight near toll booth leaves one man dead

Rodrigo Martinez-Mendoza, 41, of Petersburg (Right) and Javier Rodriguez-Zavala, 22, of North Chesterfield (Left) (Source: Richmond Police Department)

Richmond Police have upgraded the charge for one of two men arrested after a 35-year-old man was killed during a fight near a toll booth.

On Dec. 4 around 2:16 a.m., officers were called to a fight in the 6300 block of Powhite Parkway near Chippenham Parkway. When they arrived, Luis Gomez-Flores, 35, of Petersburg was found unconscious outside a vehicle.

Gomez-Flores was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to police, the fight happened inside the vehicle, causing the driver to pull over near a toll booth.

Rodrigo Martinez-Mendoza, 41, of Petersburg and Javier Rodriguez-Zavala, 22, of North Chesterfield were arrested and charged with malicious wounding in the death. Police have now charged Martinez-Mendoza with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

