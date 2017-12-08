Suspect charged with murder after fight near toll booth leaves one man dead

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
March came in like a lion over the Eastern United States with a powerful storm that wreaked havoc from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England.More >>
Albemarle County Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen on March 1. Haley Roach was last seen by family in the 7000 block of Secretary Sands Road.More >>
Richmond police say a 35-year-old man was killed during a fight early Monday morning.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
McDonald's has flipped its iconic logo for the first time in a celebration of gender equality.More >>
