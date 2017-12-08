Progress being made on St. Jude Dream Home

Progress continues to be made on the 3,100-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home that will feature five bedrooms, a two car garage, three full bathrooms, and a very spacious outdoor living area.

In early January, a roof was added to the home, which is being built in Moseley, right outside of Midlothian by StyleCraft Homes.

And then in February, the home was REALLY looking like a home with the exterior siding complete! The drywall is also now finished in the home - donated by American Applicators.

"It's a tremendous feeling within to be able to help the young people that experience cancer, anything we can do to bring them back and prevent this or cure it. It's just a phenomenal feeling," said American Applicators partner John Hinkle.

Cabinets are up in the kitchen, there's tile in one of the bathrooms, and some of the rooms are even painted.

In March, the construction dirt was gone off the exterior and the home was getting ready for showtime.

For $100, this home could soon be yours! But more importantly, you'd be helping to save the lives of sick children all over the world at the same time.

"It's about 3,100 square feet. It features five bedrooms, a two car garage, three full bathrooms, and a very spacious outdoor living area. The home is valued at over $550,000," said StyleCraft Homes president Richard Kuhn.

For StyleCraft and other organizations volunteering their time and talents to this campaign, this is more than just another building project. It is building hope for St. Jude patients, like Katie Schools, who is a 17-year-old high school junior in Richmond.

Just after her first birthday, she was diagnosed with a walnut-sized brain tumor.

Her mom says about five years after that, they headed to St. Jude, and the experience truly changed all of their lives.

"We've been to other hospitals so we could see the difference immediately when we walked in the door. The smiles, the hope, the feeling of welcome," said Susan Schools.

Katie continues to thrive, and St. Jude continues to provide this experience and more to thousands of families, free of charge.

Since 1962, the hospital has treated childhood cancers and other diseases all while covering families' travel, lodging, and food expenses.

It does this through fundraisers like the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

One hundred percent of ticket sales goes to the hospital to continue services.

"For example, in-house at the hospital, we have our own pharmacy, because most of the medicines that these kids need for their treatments are not off the shelf medicines. We have a school on campus to help kids keep up with their school work so that after their treatment, they're not so far behind," said St. Jude Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Reed Hartley.

So, your participation in this dream home giveaway fundraiser will make dreams come true for sick children all over the world.

Tickets go on sale in March, and the dream home winner (as well as the winners of other big prizes) will be announced live on NBC12 in June.

