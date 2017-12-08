Progress being made on St. Jude Dream Home

The University of Richmond Spiders enter the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Washington, D.C., as a No. 7 seed.More >>
The University of Richmond Spiders enter the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Washington, D.C., as a No. 7 seed.More >>
A bill requiring Richmond city leaders to come up with a plan to fully fund the renovation of all city schools has passed the General Assembly.More >>
A bill requiring Richmond city leaders to come up with a plan to fully fund the renovation of all city schools has passed the General Assembly.More >>
The VCU men's basketball team is the No. 8 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Washington, D.C.More >>
The VCU men's basketball team is the No. 8 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Washington, D.C.More >>
March came in like a lion over the Eastern United States with a powerful storm that wreaked havoc from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England.More >>
March came in like a lion over the Eastern United States with a powerful storm that wreaked havoc from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England.More >>
The new Richmond Public Schools superintendent is inviting the public to speak with him on what works within the school system and what needs work.More >>
The new Richmond Public Schools superintendent is inviting the public to speak with him on what works within the school system and what needs work.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
The Mississippi River continues to rise at the Carrollton Gauge after gain four feet of water in the last 10 days.More >>
The Mississippi River continues to rise at the Carrollton Gauge after gain four feet of water in the last 10 days.More >>
Three years after her ill-fated mission, human bones were found on Nikumaroro Island, a west Pacific island near Earhart's projected flight path.More >>
Three years after her ill-fated mission, human bones were found on Nikumaroro Island, a west Pacific island near Earhart's projected flight path.More >>