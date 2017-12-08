Snow cancels Saturday events, Sunday church services

Several activities have been canceled or postponed due to the snow Saturday, with many churches canceling Sunday services. Scroll down for the full list!

The 25th annual James River Parade of Lights was canceled early Saturday afternoon. JRAC says the event will be rescheduled in July - a date will be announced in January.

The Virginia War Memorial's Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony and luncheon were also canceled.

Due to icy conditions, Dominion Energy's GardenFest of Lights was also closed Saturday.

2017 holiday events in Central VA

The Virginia High School League Football Championships have been postponed until Sunday due to the winter weather.

Virginia State University says its winter commencement is being rescheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m.

Soul Santa at the Black History Museum has been postponed until Dec. 16.

At Petersburg Public Schools, Saturday's basketball game has been canceled and will be made up at a later time.

The snow also forced the JMU-University of Richmond basketball game to be postponed from Saturday evening to 2 p.m. Sunday.

