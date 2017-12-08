Annual 'Blessing of the Animals' to be held Friday

The annual "Blessing of the Animals" will be happening on Friday.

It starts at 12 p.m. at the Shockoe Slip fountain in front of the Martin Agency. Pet owners and their pets are encouraged to dress up. Owners can also bring a photo of their pets.

Pet food can be donated to the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation.

Attendees will also get to meet the Richmond Police Department Mounted Unit. The horses love carrots and apples.

