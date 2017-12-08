Fire breaks out at Amazon facility in Chesterfield

A fire broke out at the Amazon facility in Enon, located in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield fire officials received a call around 5:03 a.m. on Friday for a report of smoke in the Amazon Fulfillment Center, 1901 Meadowville Technology Parkway. Fire officials say the fire was found in a shipping bin located on the first floor.

Crews have blocked the facility's entrances. Chesterfield police also responded to the scene. Earlier, workers said they were being stopped from coming into the facility, and therefore, there was a traffic backup on Enon Church Road and Meadowdale Technology Parkway.

Amazon employees have reached out to NBC12 saying that human resources are telling workers not to report to work. Earlier, some workers said they were told to report at 10 a.m.

Amazon says they do not expect the incident to impact customer deliveries.

"We have a network of fulfillment centers serving our customers and we have a range of contingency measures to ensure we minimize the impact of incidents such as this," an Amazon official said.

Virginia State Police, Virginia State Police Bomb Squad, and Henrico police also responded to the scene.

Both Chesterfield fire officials were police are investigating the incident, but Chesterfield police are now leading the investigation. Officials are working closely with Amazon management during the investigation.

Still waiting for details, but VA State police and Henrico Police are on scene. pic.twitter.com/tfb2i9NWUq — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) December 8, 2017

Traffic is backed up heading towards the Amazon plant in Chester. Hearing there are police and fire are on scene. Waiting for more details. pic.twitter.com/5oC2qhaoXc — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) December 8, 2017

