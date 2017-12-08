Possible suspect shot during attempted home invasion

A possible suspect, who was shot during an attempted home invasion, is recovering at VCU Medical Center.

Richmond police say a man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot around 8 p.m. in a home on Concord Avenue in the city's southside.

Officers are not saying too much about the incident. However, investigators are not looking for any suspects.

