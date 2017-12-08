Rapper Jim Jones joins Roughriders as part owner, invites Kaepernick to join team

Hopewell's last title came in 2003, and this year's squad overcame a three game losing streak at the end of the regular season, made the state championship game after falling in the state semifinal in each of the last two years, and has outscored playoff opponents 134-39 in four games. 13-1 Heritage stands in the way on Saturday at William & Mary.More >>
Jim Jones became interested in becoming part of the Roughriders' ownership group after performing the halftime show at last season's league championship game.More >>
Only seven teams in VHSL history have won three consecutive state crowns, and the Springers will look to become the eighth on Saturday when they face Tuscarora at Hampton. Kickoff is set for noon.More >>
The Rams used a 25-5 run to take the lead late in the game, but Texas had just enough down the stretch to top VCU, 71-67.More >>
Shaka Smart made his return to Richmond as the head coach of Texas on Tuesday, and said he found a balance between coaching his team and seeing old friends and fans during his stay.More >>
