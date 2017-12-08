Rapper Jim Jones joins Roughriders as part owner, invites Kaepernick to join team

ROC Nation rapper Jim Jones has purchased a stake in the Richmond Roughriders, and assumes the role of part owner of the indoor football team. Jones was introduced during a press conference at the Richmond Coliseum on Thursday afternoon.

One of the first tasks Jones carried out was inviting former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to join the team, and take over quarterback duties in 2018.

"He didn't get to play this year in the NFL, and arena football- he could keep his skills up to par, break some records, have some fun, kids come out to see him," Jones said Thursday. "I mean this is what he's all about, right? So maybe he might reply."

Jones said he became interested in a role with the Roughriders when he performed at the team's league championship game at the Coliseum, and watched the team win the Arena Pro Football League crown.

"I came to this arena last year for the championship game and the energy was just so great," Jones remarked. "The business of it intrigued me, just looking at the arena and all the seats and I was like maybe this is something I should try to get involved in."

Roughriders' owner Greg Fornario says that the addition of Jones will help the franchise expand its brand and introduce the sport of indoor football to the hip-hop community and audience.

The team finds itself competing in a new league this coming season. The Roughriders will play in the American Arena League, and kick off their season on March 17 at the High Country Grizzlies. Their first home game will be March 31, when they host the Carolina Energy at the Coliseum.

