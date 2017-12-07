Henrico police warn of rise in thefts from cars

Henrico Police say thieves are stealing from cars. Surveillance images were captured of two persons of interest following a string of thefts near Broad and Gaskins in Henrico's west end.

Thieves made off with valuables from multiple cars in one day. In one case, they even stole the car.

"Oh wow,” said Amber Harvey.

That’s the reaction from shoppers learning someone out there is targeting your valuables when you get out of your car. The most recent cases unfolded in the early morning hours near Gaskins and Broad.

"That's definitely surprising to me…because I live five minutes from here, and it's weird that it’s in this area," Harvey added.

"People need to try to keep their valuables out of reach, out of sight,” said Patrice Thomas.

Police say when it gets cold, a lot of people have a tendency to leave their keys in the ignition when they run into a store, because they plan to be quick.

Investigators say that makes you a prime target. They're now sharing safety precautions:

Be alert for anyone suspicious as you park.

Keep valuables and anything with your personal identity out of sight.

Never leave a spare key in your car if it's easily accessible.

"I lock my doors,” added Patrice Thomas.

You wouldn't believe how many don't.

"I don't want to risk my possessions,” she added.

"Do you ever leave stuff in plain view?” NBC12 asked Harvey.

“Sometimes, yeah,” she admitted.

A practice now finding her re-thinking that habit as thieves are eyeing the West End.

"Because I don’t want my stuff stolen,” she said.

If you know anything about the recent thefts, call Crime Stoppers a call at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12